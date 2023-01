After a Strong Earnings Report, Is Bank of America a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The big banks kicked off earnings season recently, and for the most part, their numbers looked strong.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is a particularly interesting case, as it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines when it reported Friday, but recession fears and the bank's higher loan-loss provisions are making some investors hesitate. Here's a rundown of the good and bad about Bank of America 's fourth-quarter results, and whether the stock might be worth a closer look right now.We'll start with the headline numbers, where Bank of America beat expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. Revenue jumped by 11% year over year, and earnings were slightly higher even after the bank set aside a higher provision for credit losses. Its earnings gains were largely fueled by interest income, as the bank generated $14.7 billion in net interest income for the quarter, up 29% year over year.Continue reading