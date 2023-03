After a Strong Q4, Caesars Entertainment Stock Is 1 to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With strong demand across all verticals, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) delivered impressive Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings. Though the casino industry is rebounding from its COVID-19-induced lull, Caesars Entertainment stock still trades roughly 58% down from its September 2021 highs. Let's take a closer look at the company's recent performance and why I think this casino stock is one to watch.For the fourth quarter, GAAP net revenue landed at $2.8 billion, a nearly 8% increase year over year. And although Caesars ended Q4 with a net loss of $148 million, it marks significant improvement over the year-ago loss of $434 million.Continue reading