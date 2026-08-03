Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.08.2026 17:38:29
After a Strong Quarter, Is Microsoft Stock Headed for a New All-Time High?
This year has been a volatile one for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The tech giant went on a sharp decline in the early part of 2026 as investors grew bearish on software stocks, and even a behemoth such as Microsoft wasn't spared. At one point, it was down well over 20%. Recently, however, the company posted its fourth-quarter numbers, which sparked a revival. It's been surging over the past few days, and it's now back to around the levels where it started the year and is approaching $500. Could it be on its way to a new all-time high?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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