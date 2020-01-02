After a Successful 2019 Launch, The Front Line Foundation Looks to Make an Even Bigger Impact in 2020 and Beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Front Line Foundation announced today they will be increasing death benefits to the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. These enhanced benefits will begin with payments made to the families of the National Guardsmen who were killed in a helicopter crash in early December. The families of Founded in late 2018 The Front Line Foundation was formed to support Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMT first responders and National Guard Members across Minnesota. The organization grants financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which isn't included in department budgets.

"Due to the wonderful support we have received, we have been able to significantly increase the amount of assistance we give these families," said Brent Rohlik, Front Line Foundation Co-Founder and Board Member. "To accomplish this in one year is a good sign of things to come. Our supporters are blown away by what we have been able to achieve in such a short amount of time."

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg will all receive payments that will help them cover expenses until military benefits commence.

In addition to the news of increased support to families, The Front Line Foundation is proud to be recognized as the benefactor of the Minnesota Wild's third annual EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Personnel Appreciation Night on January 16, when the Wild take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All donations raised at this event will be donated to The Front Line Foundation to continue their service to the families of first responders. "To have this kind of partnership with the Wild is incredible," said Rohlik. "It gives us a whole new level of recognition as we work to build our reach."

At the January 16 game, Josh Duda, a survivor of last summer's crash of a med-vac helicopter at the Brainerd Airport will drop the ceremonial puck.

Cyrea Lynch, Front Line Foundation Director of Events said that getting the exposure the Wild provide will enhance the Foundation's mission. The families of the victims of that crash, pilot Tim McDonald and flight nurse Deb Schott were supported with death benefit payments from The Front Line Foundation.

"Donors are seeing our immediate impact and are wanting to show support," said Rohlik. "We are humbled by their efforts and by the ability to help these families." "We are grateful to the State of Hockey and the Minnesota Wild for hosting an EMS night," said Lynch. What a fabulous opportunity to raise awareness of the critical role Minnesota first responders play in our everyday lives."

The Minnesota Wild 3rd Annual EMS hockey night At-A-Glance

Who: The Minnesota Wild honor all Emergency Medical Services workers in Minnesota with a special pre-game memorial and drop-the-puck face-off ceremony.

When: Thursday, January 16th @ 7pm vs Tampa Bay at the Xcel Energy Center St Paul

Why: All EMS ticket package purchased donates $5 dollars direct to The Front Line Foundation

How to Participate: https://offer.fevo.com/wild-vs-tampa-bay-d5cccdw-7202462?fevoUri=wild-vs-tampa-bay-d5cccdw-7202462%2F

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, Corrections Officers, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, Corrections Officers and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information please visit http://www.thefrontlinemn.org

