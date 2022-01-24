After a Terrific 2021 Performance, Ford Is Set Up to Continue Supercharging Its Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Headlines for the electric vehicle market are typically dominated by market leader Tesla. However, as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards become more commonplace within corporations, Tesla may begin to experience some competition from traditional automakers. In 2021, Ford (NYSE: F) outlined its ambitions to supercharge its business beyond its legacy gas-powered trucks. Over the last 12 months, Ford's stock has risen over 140%. Let's dig in and see if this surge was warranted and if now is a good time to invest in the company. Despite the amount of attention electric vehicles garner, the current market size is small. The market is bifurcated into all-electric options such as Tesla, and hybrid electric vehicles, which include electric motors and an internal combustion engine. According to LMC Automotive, sales of electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, are forecasted to be less than 4% of U.S. sales in 2021. Tesla dominates the majority of this 4%, while legacy automakers wrestle with the prospects of designing, producing, and selling new electric models over the next decade in an effort to win over new consumer demographics as well as market share from Tesla. Electric vehicles are increasingly becoming a more attractive choice for consumers due to their range, battery life, efficiency, and affordability. Although the size of the electronic vehicle market is relatively small today, Statista estimates that the global market size will quadruple in size to over $700 billion by 2026. Continue reading