After a Tough Quarter, Is Starbucks a Buy?

There has already been a lot of chatter over Starbucks ' (NASDAQ: SBUX) disappointing fiscal second quarter results, and the evidence is in the stock price, which has fallen 17% since the company reported its results.Before you get too bearish on the stock, though, let's take a look at what really happened last quarter and what it means for the business.Business was rough for Starbucks in the quarter ended Mar. 31, a marked shift from the growth reported the previous quarter. Consolidated North American net revenue was flat year over year, even though the total store count increased 3% to 18,065 locations. Meanwhile, comparable-store sales, or comps, fell 3% with transactions down 7%.