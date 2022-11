After Amazon and Meta, Will Alphabet Be Next to Do Layoffs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a decade of blockbuster returns, the tech industry is having a rough year. The Nasdaq Composite is down about 31% year to date, falling twice as far as the S&P 500, and there's been a steady drumbeat of layoffs from the tech sector in recent months. Among the tech companies announcing layoffs are Stripe, Twitter, Snap, Netflix, Shopify, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Of the bunch, the layoffs at Meta and Amazon, with each company letting go of around 10,000 people, best exemplify the changing winds in the tech sector. Both companies dominate their respective industries -- social media at Meta and e-commerce and cloud computing at Amazon -- and had never done layoffs of this size before.After years of growth, tech companies appear to have gotten ahead of themselves and are preparing for leaner times as customers cut back on spending.Continue reading