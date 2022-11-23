23.11.2022 11:25:00

After Amazon and Meta, Will Alphabet Be Next to Do Layoffs?

After a decade of blockbuster returns, the tech industry is having a rough year. The Nasdaq Composite is down about 31% year to date, falling twice as far as the S&P 500, and there's been a steady drumbeat of layoffs from the tech sector in recent months. Among the tech companies announcing layoffs are Stripe, Twitter, Snap, Netflix, Shopify, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Of the bunch, the layoffs at Meta and Amazon, with each company letting go of around 10,000 people, best exemplify the changing winds in the tech sector. Both companies dominate their respective industries -- social media at Meta and e-commerce and cloud computing at Amazon -- and had never done layoffs of this size before.After years of growth, tech companies appear to have gotten ahead of themselves and are preparing for leaner times as customers cut back on spending.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

18.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
10.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
09.11.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.10.22 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,80 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 555,00 -0,09% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 95,23 0,39% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 95,37 0,59% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 91,46 0,67% Amazon
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 108,28 0,22% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen