Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – 5.45 pm

After AMAZON, ARGAN is developing in Metz a new Aut0nom®-labelled site of 9,500 sq.m for 4MURS

Photo credits: A26 GL

In September 2020, ARGAN launched, in Augny (57), its most important logistics site, a multi-storey building for a surface of 185,000 sq.m on the Frescaty Plateau, a former airbase closed since the early 2010s. Four years later, ARGAN is now pursuing a new development in this area to deliver an Aut0nom®-labelled warehouse of 9,500 sq.m.

Located on the outskirts of Metz, at the heart of an urban area of 240,000 inhabitants, with a direct connection to the A31 French highway, Augny offers an ideal location for the logistics businesses.

This new Premium warehouse will be operated by 4MURS as part of a 12-year lease, including nine years for a fixed term.

With 650 employees and a portfolio of 106 stores in France and Belgium, 4MURS is reshaping its positioning by becoming a concept store that brings under one roof collections of various offerings for home decoration, for kids and lifestyle products.

The site of Augny will be dedicated to managing the logistics flows for 7,000 SKUs sold by the company, close to its headquarters located in the neighbouring city of Marly.

An exemplary site from an environmental standpoint



This new warehouse will be Aut0nom®-labelled. With a rooftop photovoltaic power station combined with energy-storing batteries, this warehouse will generate its own green energy for its self-consumption. Site’s heating will be delivered through electric heat pumps and lighting through

smart LED devices with presence and luminance sensors. All this equipment helps drastically reduce the site’s CO 2 emissions (divided by a factor of 10 compared with a standard warehouse). Remaining

emissions will be compensated by a reforestation plan led in France. The site will thus be carbon neutral when operations start.

Moreover, making a development on the military brownfield of Frescaty results in the recycling of land that has already been artificialized and thus limits the ecological impact of the whole project.

The delivery of this first phase is expected for the 4th quarter of 2024. Additionally, an extension capacity of about 8,000 sq.m was arranged on this project’s property-base.

