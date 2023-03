After an 83% Rally, is Carvana Safe to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Considering the state of the used-car market, rising interest rates, and other headwinds hampering it right now, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) may wish it could sell snacks, soda, and chips out of its vending machines instead of vehicles.But for risk-tolerant investors looking for a beaten-down stock, could Carvana's 83% surge so far this year be a signal that it's time to jump back on board the company that was once a Wall Street champion?Carvana's primary investor narrative during the first few years was explosive growth. It wasn't unusual for investors to crack open a quarterly report and see year-over-year growth in the triple digits for revenue and units sold.Continue reading