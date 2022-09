After an autumn flurry, is the UK housing market going to fall at last?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Estate agents are reporting a surge in activity – which may be explained by the interest rate rises looming this yearA recession in the UK looks almost inevitable – but some estate agents have reported a buying frenzy and a flood of properties on to the housing market, as people try to move home before interest rates go up further to tame high inflation.“Some buyers have taken the decision to get in now before the next round of interest-rate rises, and that’s added a degree of urgency to the market in latter months,” says Lucian Cook, head of residential research at the estate agent Savills. Continue reading...