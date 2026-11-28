It's a natural human emotion to feel nervous, worried, or afraid when the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) goes through a correction, as it did in November. When stock prices are going down, you might feel like you're losing money and falling behind on your long-term goals. You might worry that the economy will suffer for years to come and that the stock market will never return to its former high levels.

But investors need to set aside those negative feelings and instead hold on to a cautiously optimistic vision of the future grounded in facts. The stock market has always bounced back from big downturns throughout history. Stocks can crash. The market can go sideways with slow growth for years in a row. But most of the time, within a few years, the S&P 500 recovers rapidly with impressive annual returns.

Here's a powerful lesson from historical S&P 500 returns that demonstrates just how fast your money can grow after a bad stock market crash. Let's see why this fundamental math from stock market history can help you navigate an S&P 500 correction.

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