After an Underwhelming Q1, Are Shares of C3.ai Destined to Fall Lower?

It only seems natural for investors to have high hopes for C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The artificial intelligence (AI) stock even has AI as its ticker symbol. But the pure-play AI company hasn't been generating the type of growth that other businesses have been achieving thanks to the growing demand for AI-powered products and services.Even with the company pumping up its growth prospects, C3.ai's latest quarterly results weren't all that great. That begs the question of whether this stock, which is up nearly 150% this year, is heading for a free fall.For the period ending July 31, C3.ai reported first-quarter revenue of $72.4 million, which was at the high end of the company's guidance of $70 million to $72.5 million. Overall, the top line grew at a rate of 11%. But on a quarter-over-quarter basis the results were flat as the company posted the same revenue for the period that ended in April.