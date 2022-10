After Another Delay, Is Silvergate Capital's Planned Stablecoin Now Dead in the Water?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been looking to launch a dollar -backed stablecoin for some time now .Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to a currency or a commodity. The goal is to take the benefits of a digital asset and its efficiency in the payments ecosystem and remove the volatility that often accompanies various cryptocurrencies.Silvergate Capital delayed its stablecoin initiative in 2021, and on its recent third-quarter earnings call it said that it will not be able to launch a pilot this year, either, as initially promised. Is the project now dead in the water? Continue reading