|
27.04.2024 10:24:00
After Apple Stock Has Skyrocketed 527%, Why Does Warren Buffett Still Own It?
It's not a surprise that most investors closely follow Warren Buffett. Based on his track record managing Berkshire Hathaway, he's arguably the greatest capital allocator ever.The Oracle of Omaha has owned many stocks over the years, but none has moved the needle quite like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Berkshire first purchased shares in the first quarter of 2016. From the start of that year to right now, the "Magnificent Seven" stock has skyrocketed 527% (as of April 19). It makes up 41% of the conglomerate's portfolio.Apple's market cap is a whopping $2.6 trillion, and after such a remarkable performance, shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. This makes you wonder why Buffett still owns shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
