|
12.01.2023 15:06:00
After "Avatar: The Way of Water," Could Disney Have Another $1 Billion Blockbuster in Store for 2023?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) finally returned to its billion-dollar blockbuster form with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water at the end of 2022. The sequel to what remains the biggest-ever worldwide blockbuster grossed $1.7 billion globally through its first four weekends.Disney has several more big releases scheduled in the upcoming year, many of them sequels to popular franchises. But drawing audiences to theaters isn't as easy as it used to be, and the entertainment giant's coming tentpole movies may not manage to hit that milestone.But even if none of Disney's 2023 debuts reach the billion-dollar box office level, its movie studios could still give investors reasons to applaud.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
