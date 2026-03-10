Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
10.03.2026 14:00:00
After Beating Expectations in Q4, Is It Safe to Buy Plug Power Stock?
The world's energy needs are only going up, thanks in large part to the growing demand for all things related to artificial intelligence (AI), including chatbots, models, and next-gen products and services. Growth-oriented investors have been targeting energy stocks in anticipation of the demand.One polarizing stock to own in recent years has been Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell company can help offer solutions to rising energy needs. However, with poor financial results in the past, investors have been worried about its long-term viability. It has cratered a whopping 95% in just five years.But with the company recently reporting some impressive quarterly results, has Plug Power shown that it's on the right track, and that it's safe to buy the energy stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
