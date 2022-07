After Being Crushed in 2022, Is It Safe to Buy This Crypto?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The price of Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain service, hit an all-time high of more than $4,800 last November. At the time, BOOX Research predicted that Ether's price could continue climbing to $7,500 by the end of 2022. Unfortunately, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds subsequently sparked a hasty retreat from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, and Ether now trades at less than $1,100.Ether remains the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but is it a compelling buy after its recent pullback? Let's review Ether's rise, its growth potential, and the upcoming challenges to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading