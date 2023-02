After Burning Around $500 Million In 2022, Roku Commits to Profits In 2024...Sort Of

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some incredibly encouraging trends for connected-TV (CTV) platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The company reported financial results for 2022 on Feb. 15, and metrics for active users and engagement have never been better.Roku ended 2022 with over 70 million active accounts, adding about 10 million new accounts during 2022 alone. This led to a record amount of video content being streamed -- 87.4 billion hours for the year, up almost 20% from 2021.These positive trends are important context to keep in mind as we talk about Roku's problems. For me, the problems start with Roku's net loss of $498 million in 2022.Continue reading