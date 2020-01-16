After CES Success, Watch Skins CEO to appear at the Blockchain Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Skins® Corp ., the world's first blockchain watch face marketplace, and its subsidiary company, blockchain collectible brand Crypto Watches, are celebrating an overwhelming response to their launch at CES by flying to Switzerland for the Blockchain Economic Forum in Davos.

"Davos promises to be an exciting event for discussing new opportunities and partnerships," said Collin Knock, Watch Skins Founder & CEO. "During CES we met with dozens of individuals representing major brands and organizations across the entertainment, sports, fashion and technology industries who were fascinated by the potential of their brands being featured on consumers' smartwatch faces. We are offering them totally new revenue streams by licensing their intellectual properties and creating custom watch faces that consumers will collect and interact with every day."

Using its new patent-pending technology, Watch Skins® can connect smartwatch users with their favorite brands and offer collectible and customizable skins. Crypto Watches is the first ever brand to offer blockchain authenticated collectible smartwatch faces.

As the first entirely digital fashion brand authenticated by blockchain, Crypto Watches leverages Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology to offer high end collectible faces to the rapidly growing wearables market. The faces can be displayed on almost any major smartwatch brand, allowing consumers to showcase premium, limited edition luxury crypto collectibles.

"Watch Skins is about giving customers choices. We're able to offer a wide variety of branded fashion and entertainment content, which in turn gives companies an amazing opportunity to license their intellectual property in the form of digital watch faces," said Collin Knock. "It gives customers access to brands in an exciting new format, and it keeps companies relevant and in front of consumers in the digital age. Many exciting licensing possibilities are coming in the future, and we're optimistic about what Watch Skins is contributing to the future of licensing using blockchain and crypto."

For more information and visit WatchSkins.com

