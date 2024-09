After Chipotle and Nvidia, Is Costco the Next Big Stock-Split Stock? (And Should You Care?)

Stock splits are seeing a renaissance. During the last 15 years, we have been in the midst of a raging bull market with minimal interruptions, leading to big winning stocks trading at sky-high prices. To make it easier to gift stock options to employees and for small-time investors to buy shares, companies have started to implement more stock splits. Amazon, Nvidia , and Chipotle are recent stock split examples, but there are many others out there.Investors have built up a narrative that stock splits drive value. There is an idea that by making a stock trade at a lower price but with a larger total amount of shares outstanding, the stock is somehow cheaper. Does this narrative hold up in reality? Let's take a look at a stock split candidate -- Costco (NASDAQ: COST) -- to investigate this phenomenon and whether you should buy ahead of a potential stock split announcement.Costco stock is up around 650% in the last five years and recently surpassed $900 a share. If it goes up by a little more than 10%, it will reach the $1,000 milestone. A true testament to the durable growth of the low-price membership retail model, Costco is now one of the largest companies in the United States with a market cap of $400 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool