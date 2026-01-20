Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
20.01.2026 21:06:07
After Crashing 48% in 2025, Can Strategy Turn Things Around This Year?
Despite being one of the biggest Bitcoin bulls out there, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) hasn't been a great buy of late. Last year was disappointing for the leading cryptocurrency, as its value fell by about 5%, but it was a much worse one for Strategy, whose share price plummeted a whopping 48%.As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, digital assets play a big role in the company's financials and in determining whether it's profitable. The question is, could now be a great time to consider buying shares of the tech company?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
