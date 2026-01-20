Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 21:06:07

After Crashing 48% in 2025, Can Strategy Turn Things Around This Year?

Despite being one of the biggest Bitcoin bulls out there, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) hasn't been a great buy of late. Last year was disappointing for the leading cryptocurrency, as its value fell by about 5%, but it was a much worse one for Strategy, whose share price plummeted a whopping 48%.As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, digital assets play a big role in the company's financials and in determining whether it's profitable. The question is, could now be a great time to consider buying shares of the tech company?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten