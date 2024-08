After Cratering 44%, Where Will CrowdStrike Stock Be in 1 Year?

July was a pretty bad month for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) investors. The cybersecurity company has found itself in both a product-oriented and public relations disaster following an identified bug in a recent software update. The glitch has affected tens of thousands of customers around the world, and induced widespread panic selling among investors.In the month of July, shares of CrowdStrike plummeted by 44% -- wiping out nearly $30 billion in market cap. Could this be a lucrative opportunity to buy the dip in CrowdStrike stock, or is the worst yet to come?According to reports from its first quarter for fiscal year 2025 (ended April 30), CrowdStrike increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 33% year over year to $3.65 billion. Moreover, after years of burning cash, the company is now consistently profitable -- earning $132 million of net income over the last 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool