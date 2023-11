After Crushing Expectations Once Again, This Payments Stock Is Up 170% This Year. Can It Keep Winning?

Affirm Holdings' (NASDAQ: AFRM) share price has shot higher by about 170% since the start of the year. The buy now, pay later (BNPL) company's business is crushing it right now, thanks largely to key partnerships with some of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world.The company has posted solid results that beat analysts' expectations in back-to-back quarters, and management's rosy forecast has investors piling into the stock. Can the good times keep rolling for this fintech?Affirm provides BNPL services -- short-term financing arrangements that allow consumers to split their payments for a purchase into several installments. BNPL usage has grown in popularity in recent years as consumers like its ease of use, simple approval process, and simple payment options -- particularly now that interest rates are higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel