After Dropping Humana Acquisition Attempt Cigna In Talks To Sell Medicare Advantage Business Amid Competition

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) and Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) are reportedly engaged in a competitive race to acquire the Medicare Advantage business segment from Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), aimed at catering to individuals aged 65 and above.Cigna anticipates the culmination of the bidding process for its Medicare Advantage unit by the following week. The division in question is projected to draw bids exceeding $3 billion.While recognized as a significant manager of pharmacy benefits in the U.S., Cigna also provides medical coverage, including offerings ...Full story available on Benzinga.com