After Earnings Disaster, Rivian Is in Serious Trouble

Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) earnings report was a disappointment to a lot of investors. The company doesn't expect to increase shipments in 2024 and will burn through billions more in cash.In this video, Travis Hoium shows why this is a worse report than it appears on the surface and that Rivian is now in serious trouble.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2024.