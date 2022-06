After Facebook, Could Politics Be Next For Sheryl Sandberg?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Ever since Sheryl Sandberg said she would be stepping down as Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc's (NASDAQ: META) chief operating officer, rumor mills have been working overtime on what the next phase of her career would herald.Philanthropy Focus: Sandberg suggested that she would focus more on her foundation and philanthropic work through her Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, named after herself and her deceased husband and former Insider Monkey CEO, Dave Goldberg.The foundation works for the cause of women and helps companies build inclusive workplaces and helps people build resilience and find meaning in the face of adversity.Sandberg also hinted she might want more personal time, as she plans ...Full story available on Benzinga.com