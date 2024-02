After Falling 65%, Is 3M the Ultimate Buy-and-Hold Stock?

Blue chip stocks rarely go on sale. When they do, it pays to do your research. High-quality businesses trading at deep discounts are the ultimate buy-and-hold opportunities.For decades, 3M (NYSE: MMM) was the epitome of a blue chip stock. Shareholder returns consistently beat the market, and the company's diversified, recession-resistant business model insulated the stock during times of turmoil. With that in mind, the last few years have been exceptional, and not in a good way. Shares have lost around 65% of their value since 2018, pushing the valuation down to multidecade lows.Has 3M stock become the ultimate buy-and-hold opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel