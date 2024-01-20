|
20.01.2024 11:05:00
After Gaining 80% in 2023, Is Amazon Still a Buy?
After a stock has skyrocketed, it's fair to take a step back and ask whether that particular player still makes a good buy. You may be thinking that this kind of momentum can't last forever and the stock is looking pretty expensive now. Often, you could be right.But some stocks, even after enormous gains, have what it takes to keep the good times rolling. If you avoid them because they increased a lot in value, you may miss out on a very valuable investment opportunity.All of this means it's important to look at every stock market winner on a case-by-case basis before deciding whether to buy, sell, hold, or avoid. Considering all of this, let's take a look at e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a stock that delivered an 80% gain last year. Is this consumer goods and technology giant still a buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
