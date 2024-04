After Holding for Nearly 9 Years, I Just Sold PayPal Stock: Here's What I'm Buying Instead

When I first heard that PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was going public, I couldn't wait to get my hands on shares -- literally. Instead of waiting, I purchased shares of its parent company, eBay , ahead of PayPal 's spinoff. In 2015, that happened, giving me shares of PayPal on day one of trading.Shortly thereafter, I sold my shares of eBay , but I've held PayPal stock through thick and thin ever since. That changed this month: After nine years, I finally decided to sell my entire position in PayPal. I also sold some of my position in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). And with this cash, I immediately went out and bought a meaningful position in Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO).Investing is personal, and I wouldn't suggest that people copy exactly what I do. But I would like others to know why I made these moves because my rationale could help guide their decisions under different circumstances.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel