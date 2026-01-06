After-Hours Biotech Rally: Alumis, Genelux, Bright Minds, Context Therapeutics Post Big Gains

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical names posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, driven by clinical trial updates, regulatory progress, and investor anticipation ahead of key data releases.

Alumis Inc. (ALMS) surged 17.33% to $9.75, adding $1.44 after announcing that topline data from its Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis will be reported on January 6, 2026. The company also confirmed it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, fueling investor optimism ahead of the readout.

Genelux Corp. (GNLX) climbed 10.92% to $3.86, up $0.38, following interim results from two ongoing trials. The Phase 1b/2 SCLC and Phase 2 VIRO-25 studies are evaluating systemic administration of Olvi-Vec in patients with progressive small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after failure of prior platinum-based regimens. The trials aim to demonstrate that Olvi-Vec's immunochemotherapy mechanism can resensitize tumors to platinum-based chemotherapy across multiple solid tumor types.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) rose 8.42% to $86.75, gaining $6.74 after hours. The company announced it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on January 6, 2026, to report topline results from its Phase 2 trial of BMB-101 in patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares rose 8.36% to $1.68, adding $0.13 in after-hours trading despite no company-specific news being released Monday.

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) gained 3.95% to $0.44, up $0.017. On December 31, 2025, BioAtla and GATC Health Corp. announced a special purpose vehicle (SPV) transaction to advance ozuriftamab vedotin (Oz-V) in a Phase 3 study for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC). As part of the deal, BioAtla will receive $5 million in initial funding from Inversagen AI, LLC to support clinical trial expenses.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) added 7.09% to $0.6223, up $0.04, with no fresh news reported Monday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) jumped 11.62% to $2.21, gaining $0.23 in after-hours trading, also without any new corporate updates.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) rose 5.36% to $5.50, up $0.28. The company announced submission of the first module of its pre-market approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Alpha DaRT in treating recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). The modular submission approach allows Alpha Tau to provide comprehensive documentation of non-clinical studies as part of the application process.