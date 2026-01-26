After-Hours Gainers: Biotech Stocks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Biotech shares saw strong moves in Friday's after-hours session, with Sarepta leading on upcoming trial data and several peers advancing on recent clinical and regulatory updates.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) surged 9.65% to $23.17, adding $2.04 in extended trading. The move comes ahead of a highly anticipated webcast and conference call scheduled for Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Sarepta will present three-year topline functional results from Part 1 of EMBARK (Study 9001-301), its global, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) in ambulatory children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Investors appear to be positioning ahead of the data release, which could be pivotal for the company's gene therapy program.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) climbed 7.66% to $2.25, gaining $0.16 after hours despite no fresh company news on Friday. The stock's move suggests speculative interest or momentum-driven trading in the absence of catalysts.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) advanced 2.08% to $26.00, adding $0.53. Earlier in the week, the company announced that the FDA has approved the first commercial lot of GP2 vials for use in the FLAMINGO-01 trial. This milestone follows years of manufacturing and stability testing, with the potential to prepare approximately 200,000 doses of GP2. The regulatory clearance marks a significant step forward in Greenwich's commercialization pathway.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) rose 8.41% to $1.16, up $0.09 in after-hours trading on January 23. No new corporate updates were issued Friday, but the stock attracted buyers nonetheless.

OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) gained 4.59% to $2.05, adding $0.09 after hours. Similar to Anebulo, OmniAb's move came without fresh news, reflecting investor interest in the broader biotech space.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) added 3.40% to $10.33, up $0.34. On January 22, Trevi announced that results from its Phase 2b CORAL trial of oral nalbuphine ER for chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The peer-reviewed publication lends credibility to the company's clinical program and likely fueled investor enthusiasm.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) edged higher by 1.80% to $1.13, gaining $0.02. Earlier in the week, AEON confirmed it had held its scheduled BPD Type 2a meeting with the FDA and also secured shareholder approval for transactions tied to its PIPE financing and convertible note exchange with Daewoong Pharmaceutical. The debt-reduction move simplifies AEON's capital structure, with a second closing of the PIPE financing expected around January 27, 2026.