After-Hours Gainers: MGNX, SLS, KRMD, HYPR, WVE Post Sharp Moves Following Q3 Updates

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap healthcare and biotech names posted notable price increases in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following earnings updates or ahead of scheduled financial disclosures.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) rose 10.2% to $1.62 after hours, recovering from a 3.29% decline during the regular session. The company reported third-quarter net income of $16.8 million, or $0.27 per share, down from $56.3 million, or $0.90 per share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the period fell to $72.8 million from $110.7 million year-over-year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) advanced 9.4% to $1.63 in after-hours trading. The company narrowed its quarterly net loss to $6.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior-year quarter. As of September 30, 2025, SELLAS reported cash and equivalents of about $44.3 million.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) moved up 4.24% to $1.23 after hours, despite no official press releases or updates on Wednesday. The stock had closed slightly lower during the regular session.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) gained 8.47% to $4.10 after hours, following a 1.34% increase earlier in the day. The company reported a narrower net loss of $0.8 million for the third quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Revenue rose 27.2% to $10.4 million. KORU also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $40.5 million - $41.0 million and reaffirmed its gross margin outlook of 61%-63%.

Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) climbed 8.18% to $1.19 after hours. No new announcements were made on Wednesday, but the company is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $3.52 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) added 5.68% to reach $7.35 in after-hours trading. Earlier in the week, the company reported a third-quarter net loss of $53.9 million, an improvement from $61.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenue for the period was $7.6 million, compared to a negative revenue figure of ($7.7) million last year.