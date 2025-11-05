After-Hours Gainers: VCYT, RIGL, NPCE, CDNA, And FBLG Post Notable Moves Following Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech names posted strong after-hours gains on Tuesday following the release of third-quarter earnings and updated guidance for the remainder of 2025. The session was marked by sharp price movements as companies reported improved financial metrics and revised outlooks.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) surged 16.07% to $41.92

Veracyte shares climbed after the company reported third-quarter net income of $19.1 million, a 26% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure includes a $6.7 million loss from the deconsolidation of Veracyte SAS. Net earnings per share rose to $0.24, up $0.05 year-over-year, while non-GAAP EPS reached $0.51, an increase of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter totaled $131.9 million, reflecting 14% growth from $115.9 million in Q3 2024.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 testing revenue guidance to a range of $484 million to $487 million, up from the prior range of $477 million to $483 million. Adjusting for the paused Envisia test, the revised outlook implies 17% to 18% growth in testing revenue. Total revenue guidance was lifted to $506 million to $510 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expectations were increased to over 25%, up from 23.5%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) jumped 23.33% to $35.00

Rigel posted third-quarter net income of $27.9 million, more than doubling the $12.4 million reported in the same period last year. Earnings per share came in at $1.46 versus $0.70 per share last year. Total revenue for the quarter reached $69.5 million.

The company updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $285 million to $290 million, up from the previous estimate of $270 million to $280 million. This includes expected net product sales of $225 million to $230 million and $60 million in contract revenues from collaborations. Rigel also reaffirmed its expectation of positive net income for the full year while continuing to fund clinical development programs.

NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) rose 16.28% to $10.93

NeuroPace reported a narrower net loss of $3.5 million for the third quarter, compared to a $5.5 million loss in the same period of 2024. Revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $27.4 million, up from $21.1 million. The company also provided an update to its full-year guidance.

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) gained 8.47% to $15.75

CareDx posted a turnaround in GAAP net income, reporting $1.7 million for the third quarter compared to a $10.6 million loss in the prior-year period. GAAP earnings per share reached $0.03, reversing a $0.20 loss per share last year. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose to $14.9 million, or $0.28 per share, up from $8.0 million and $0.14 per share in Q3 2024. Revenue increased 21% to $100.1 million.

The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $372 million to $376 million, up from the previous range of $367 million to $373 million. Adjusted EBITDA expectations were also revised upward to $35 million to $39 million, compared to the earlier range of $29 million to $33 million.

FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) edged up 5.29% to $0.3443

FibroBiologics saw a modest after-hours gain despite a steep decline of over 17% during the regular session. No new financial disclosures were issued alongside the price movement.