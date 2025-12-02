After-Hours Spotlight: Jasper, NRx, Unicycive, Spruce, Evaxion, Solana, Protara Gain Post-Close

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Monday, following a mix of corporate updates and upcoming event announcements.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) surged 21.51% to $2.09 after hours, adding $0.37 to its closing price of $1.72. The company announced it will host a webinar on Tuesday, December 2, at 8:00 a.m. ET to present findings from its investigation into anomalous results from the BEACON study in chronic spontaneous urticaria reported earlier this year, along with preliminary data from the ETESIAN study in asthma.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) climbed 13.39% to $2.71 after hours, up $0.32 from its closing price of $2.39. The company disclosed that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO Jonathan Javitt will present at NobleCon21 on December 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET, where he will provide updates on the company's expanded focus in investigational drugs, medical devices, and interventional psychiatric therapies, as well as progress in generating clinical revenue since last year's conference.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) rose 5.42% to $6.33 in after-hours trading, following a $0.33 gain from its closing price of $6.00. While no new announcements were made on Monday, the company recently confirmed that CEO Shalabh Gupta will participate in two upcoming events: a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, and a virtual presentation with Noble Capital Markets on December 10.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) shares rose 4.68% to $87.00 after hours, gaining $3.89 from its closing price of $83.11. The company last reported quarterly results on November 11, noting a net loss of $8.2 million, or $14.58 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million, or $15.75 per share, in the prior year.

Evaxion A/S (EVAX) added 3.96% to $5.65 after hours, up $0.22 from its closing price of $5.43. On November 20, the company announced progress in its cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine program, EVX-V1, with new data showing protective effects of lead antigens. Evaxion continues to advance preclinical development while exploring strategic partnerships to accelerate the program's transition into clinical phases.

Solana Company (HSDT) gained 3.48% to $3.87 after hours, adding $0.13 to its closing price of $3.74. The company recently reported third-quarter results on November 18, with a net loss of $352.8 million, or $32.89 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $744.35 per share, in the prior-year period. Revenue for the quarter totaled $697,000, including $342,000 in first-time staking rewards income.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) rose 5.04% to $7.08 after hours, up $0.34 from its closing price of $6.74. The company announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on December 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 ADVANCED-2 trial of TARA-002 in BCG-Naïve patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The findings will also be presented at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology, alongside updates on regulatory discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.