After its Incredible Run, is Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Still a Buy?

433%. That's the five year return on shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). Once feared to be a victim of the retail apocalypse, Dick's Sporting Goods has delivered some pretty impressive returns to shareholders. Moving ahead in 2024, I'm a little bit less optimistic about the stock. Here's why. Despite Dick's Sporting Goods incredible run, there is one thing that stands out as a concern when looking for a continued bull case for this stock. The company's full-year estimates don't imply a lot of growth this year. For the 53-week fiscal year ended February 3rd, Dick's reported net sales of $12.98 billion. The sporting goods retailer's 2024 outlook is calling for $13.0 billion to $13.13 billion in net sales. Liberally, that's a little over 1% growth. In comparison, net sales increased by 5% last year.