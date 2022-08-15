|
15.08.2022 11:45:00
After Its Recent Monster Growth, Is Disney Stock a Buy?
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stands as one of the most influential businesses in the entertainment world, and the media giant is on track to celebrate its 100th year in operation next fall. The company recently published results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended July 2), that came in significantly ahead of the market's expectations, prompting a significant jump in its stock price. While Disney has been putting up strong performance as headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic have eased, the stock has generally seen volatile trading lately, and investors may be wondering whether it would be smart to buy on the heels of recent gains. Read on for a look at how the business is progressing and some risk factors that investors might be overlooking due to the company's strengths and impressive third-quarter results. Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
