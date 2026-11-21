NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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21.11.2026 07:10:05
After Its Worst Week in 18 Years, Nvidia Now Faces an SEC Investigation. What It Means for Investors
If you think you've had a bad week, just be glad you're not on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) management team.
Shares of the top AI stock fell 23% this week, wiping out roughly $1 trillion from its market cap. It was its worst weekly performance since October 2008 during the height of the financial crisis. The slide was initially sparked by Jensen Huang's resignation the week before, and even a strong earnings report on Tuesday wasn't enough to stem the sell-off. On Friday, Nvidia stock plunged 14%, heading sharply lower in the afternoon after Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into the company over accounting irregularities. That comes in addition to multiple investigations from different agencies and branches of the federal government over Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese agent and possible violation of chip export rules.
Image source: Nvidia.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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04:58
|Nvidia affair puts Chinese spies in spotlight (Financial Times)
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20.11.26
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|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich tief in Rot (finanzen.at)
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|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
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20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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