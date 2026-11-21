If you think you've had a bad week, just be glad you're not on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) management team.

Shares of the top AI stock fell 23% this week, wiping out roughly $1 trillion from its market cap. It was its worst weekly performance since October 2008 during the height of the financial crisis. The slide was initially sparked by Jensen Huang's resignation the week before, and even a strong earnings report on Tuesday wasn't enough to stem the sell-off. On Friday, Nvidia stock plunged 14%, heading sharply lower in the afternoon after Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into the company over accounting irregularities. That comes in addition to multiple investigations from different agencies and branches of the federal government over Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese agent and possible violation of chip export rules.

Image source: Nvidia.

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