After Jumping 49% in 1 Month, Is It Too Late to Buy Legend Biotech?

With its shares up by 49% in one month and 80% in one year, shareholders of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) are bound to be feeling pretty smart right about now. After commercializing an oncology medicine last year and seeing its stock skyrocket after a very positive set of data leaked from one of its late-stage clinical trials in April, it looks like the company's future is bright.But is there still time to get in on this stock's ascent, or is it about to lose a bit of steam in the face of overly high expectations? Let's take a look at the arguments for each position.In 2022, Legend Biotech launched its first medicine, Carvykti, which is a genetically engineered cell therapy designed to treat treatment-resistant relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. As per the terms of its agreement with its development collaborator, Johnson & Johnson, the biotech will be entitled to 50% of the revenue and costs in most international jurisdictions and 70% in Greater China. In 2022, it brought in $117 million, though that wasn't enough to make it profitable. Furthermore, it also has the possibility of earning an additional $770 million in milestone payments if things go according to plan. With a significant amount of success in the rearview mirror, it's no surprise that investors are wondering whether there's any upside left in this stock.