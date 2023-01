After Losing 70% of Its Deposits, Where Does Silvergate Capital Go From Here?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has found itself on the ropes after a difficult fourth quarter in which it saw close to 70% of its digital-asset-related deposits leave the bank.The FTX debacle triggered a crisis of confidence in crypto, which in turn triggered a run on the bank. Silvergate appears to have survived the event, but it wiped out a significant amount of shareholders' equity in the process because it had to sell bonds while they traded at a loss to meet the deposit outflows. The bank took a hefty more than $1 billion loss in the fourth quarter.While crypto has since bounced back a bit in 2023, it still very much feels like a risk-off environment for crypto, which raises the question of where Silvergate goes from here. Continue reading