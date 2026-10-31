BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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31.10.2026 21:33:02
After Meta, Could These Be Wall Street’s Next Blockbuster Stock Splits?
Could stock-split mania take over Wall Street in the next few years? On the one hand, many corporations are capitalizing on artificial intelligence (AI) and have seen their share prices soar, potentially triggering a wave of blockbuster stock splits. And one could also argue that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) just kicked things off by announcing a 2-for-1 stock split that will create a brand-new category of non-voting shares.
That will allow the tech leader to issue shares to finance its AI-related ambitions without reducing the voting power of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.
However, it is always hard to predict upcoming stock splits, even if some signs point in that direction. That said, if there are more stock splits on the horizon, here are two companies that could join the club: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).
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