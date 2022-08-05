|
05.08.2022 11:59:00
After Meta's Massive Failure, Now Is the Time to Buy Metaverse Cryptos
It's safe to say that the metaverse experiment from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has thus far been a spectacular failure. Despite billions of dollars being poured into crypto, blockchain, and metaverse projects, Meta hasn't been able to turn a profit. Most recently, Meta reported a $2.81 billion quarterly loss on its metaverse business. Year to date, Meta has lost nearly $6 billion. The company gambled big (even going so far as to change its name from Facebook last year) and has now lost big in 2022.But that doesn't mean that the metaverse as an investment opportunity is over. Blue-chip consulting firms such as McKinsey & Co. continue to pump out glowing reports over the projected future market size of the metaverse, and there's still plenty of money sloshing around the crypto markets looking for metaverse opportunities in places like Dubai. So, if you have a huge appetite for risk, here is how to think about investing in metaverse cryptos across a variety of investment horizons.If your investment horizon is relatively short-term -- 12 months or less -- then you really need to be focusing on the world of blockchain gaming. Most of the top metaverse cryptos right now are really just gaming coins, meaning they are the currency that people use within the games. They have little to no value outside of the games, but as long as people are playing the games, then their price will continue to go up. Just keep in mind that the relative popularity of a game can ebb and flow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,30
|0,89%
