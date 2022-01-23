After Missing Earnings Estimates, Is Silvergate Capital Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) plummeted nearly 23% on Jan. 18 after the company reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results for 2021 that missed analysts' estimates for the first time since the company went public. Silvergate reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.66 on total revenue of nearly $49.3 million, missing consensus estimates of $0.72 earnings per share and revenue of nearly $53.5 million. Is the stock still a buy after the disappointing results? Let's take a look.I had initially expected Silvergate to beat on earnings, but after a closer look at the numbers, I do not see a bad overall miss here. Silvergate has created a proprietary, real-time payments network called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables two parties on the network to clear and settle transactions instantly at any day or time. SEN is helpful for institutional cryptocurrency traders and crypto exchanges because the U.S. does not operate on a real-time payments system. As a bank, SEN is great because it brings in digital-asset clients with large sums of non-interest-bearing deposits, on which the bank pays no interest. Silvergate also makes fee income on deposit-related transactions from these customers. In the future, the bank will likely have more fee income opportunities with these institutional and corporate customers by selling them other traditional and new banking products.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading