Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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22.06.2026 21:05:00
After Missing Out on Roku, Netflix Claims It Won't Buy Lionsgate. Here's Why the Market Hates That Answer.
2026 has been rough for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Shares of the streamer are down 17.5% year to date.That's not surprising. In February, Netflix lost a bidding war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery to Paramount Skydance Corporation. Last week, its shares fell about 3.5% on reports that it had been interested in buying streaming platform and device maker Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) but lost that bid to Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOX).The company's shares sank further after a company spokesperson reportedly denied rumors that Netflix was pursuing Lionsgate (NYSE: LION). Here's why the market didn't like that news, and what it means for the company (and its shareholders) moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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