After Posting Just 5% Revenue Growth, Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?

With Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) posting paltry 5.2% year-over-year revenue growth in this year's first quarter, it might be a cause of concern for investors accustomed to the pandemic winner's massive gains over the past couple of years. Of course, greater than 100% sales growth can't be expected to continue into perpetuity. Along with many other tech stocks out there, Etsy's shares have been getting crushed, down 58% so far in 2022. Investors might be wondering whether this e-commerce darling's best days are behind it. It certainly might appear that way at first. But if we take a step back and remember the bigger picture, it'll become strikingly clear that Etsy remains a solid investment. Continue reading