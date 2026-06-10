Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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10.06.2026 11:25:00

After Receiving $100 Million in Government Funding, Are Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum the Best Quantum Computing Stocks?

Last month, the U.S. government announced it would take stakes in a handful of quantum computing companies, including D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Both will receive up to $100 million in equity investment.It has historically been rare for the U.S. government to take equity stakes in companies, with it generally happening during periods of severe economic distress. The government would also generally divest its stake once the companies were healthy.However, the Trump administration has been more proactive with investments, instead looking to form partnerships in the interest of national security and to reduce reliance on foreign competitors. An earlier investment in Intel proved to be very fortuitous, as the stock has since skyrocketed. Meanwhile, with quantum computing expected to be the next big technology after artificial intelligence (AI), it appears the U.S. government wants to have some control over what could become a world-altering technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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