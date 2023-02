After Record 2022 Profits, Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After carefully negotiating its way out of an industrywide railroad strike, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) steams ahead into 2023. The Omaha-based rail carrier posted record 2022 earnings last month amid a challenging operating environment. Let's take a look at recent performance and full-year results to determine if this railroad stock is a buy.Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 8% year over year thanks to higher fuel surcharge revenue, strategic price increases, and demand growth. Also helping to drive revenue in Q4 was Union Pacific's fuel consumption rate, which improved 2%.