Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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09.06.2026 10:45:00
After Reporting Blowout Earnings, Costco Just Gave Investors Even Better News.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reported blowout earnings for the 2026 fiscal third quarter (ended May 10). The warehouse retailer is demonstrating accelerating sales growth and is even more popular as consumers seek the best prices amid rising inflation rates.As outstanding as the report was, it wasn't enough to boost the stock, though, which fell after the results were released. The market's been worried about a slowdown happening as inflation persists, even though the impact so far has only been positive for Costco.However, it just provided another round of excellent news for Costco shareholders, and the stock is rising again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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