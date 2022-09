After-school provision costs £800 more than in 2010, Labour says

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Party warns of further income squeeze as analysis suggests five-day cost is more than weekly food shopLabour has warned that families with young children face another potential income squeeze this autumn after data suggested the cost of after-school clubs had risen one-and-a-half times faster than consumer inflation since 2010.Citing analysis that says families using after-school provision five days a week are spending £800 a year more than in 2010, Labour called for ministers to do more to address what it said was another significant cost of living pressure. Continue reading...