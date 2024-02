After Skyrocketing 615%, Why Does Warren Buffett Still Own Apple Stock?

Many people believe that Warren Buffett is the greatest investor ever. As the longtime CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, he has held many winning investments.Perhaps his most successful is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The conglomerate first started buying shares in the iPhone maker during the first quarter of 2016. And since the start of that year, shares have skyrocketed an incredible 615%.A whopping 45.7% of Berkshire's entire portfolio is represented by just Apple. With such a high weighting, coupled with a market cap of $2.9 trillion and a price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 30.4, it forces one to wonder why the Oracle of Omaha still owns Apple today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel