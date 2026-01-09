Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
09.01.2026 23:35:00
After Soaring 174% in 2025, Is Rocket Lab Stock a Buy in 2026?
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock continues to soar to new heights. The company, which serves as an end-to-end space company by providing launch services, is seeking to fill an important void, as the U.S. space program and other governments continue to outsource projects to commercial companies.Shares of Rocket Lab stock jumped a whopping 360% in 2024 and then climbed another 174% in 2025. The stock is currently trading near all-time highs on the heels of an $816 million contract to design and build missile-tracking satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency. Can Rocket Lab maintain its impressive performance, or is this the year the company slows down? Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
06.08.25
